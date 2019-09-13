Libra Credit Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00203395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.01157378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022136 BTC.

About Libra Credit

Libra Credit’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

