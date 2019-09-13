Line (NYSE:LN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,500.00.

NYSE:LN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Line has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $504.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Line will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Line by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Line by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 309,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Line by 80.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

