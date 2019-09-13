LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $2,106.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00202539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.01149219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039458 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00086935 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,216,791 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

