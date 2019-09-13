LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic acquisitions has helped it to expand geographic footprint, improve customer offering and adopt new technologies. The $1.8 billion buyout of Stahlgruber in 2018 is significantly aiding the prospects of LKQ. Further, LKQ’s progress toward jettisoning the non-core businesses to simplify its operating model and improve margins also bode well. The company’s increased cash flow guidance for 2019 and buyback program lifts investors’ confidence. However, amid the macroeconomic headwinds and softness in the European markets, the full year EPS and sales forecast has been cut, which is a major headwind, going forward. Moreover, the company is bearing the brunt of rising SG&A costs, which may increase its overall costs and clip its profits. As such, the sock warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LKQ. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

LKQ stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. 6,941,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,557. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 40.6% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 570,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LKQ by 21.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ by 142.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

