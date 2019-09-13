LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

LKQ traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,782. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $33.22.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after buying an additional 570,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,425,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

