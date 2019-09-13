Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 7,717,185 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 310.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 162,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 161.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

