LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on LogMeIn and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 273,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 11.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 270.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 3.6% in the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

