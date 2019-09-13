Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Purchases 729,906 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson comprises approximately 6.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 5.20% of Willis Towers Watson worth $1,283,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,236,000 after acquiring an additional 276,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

