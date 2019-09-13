Loop Capital Downgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Hold

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 212,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

