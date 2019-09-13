Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.47

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $7.44. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 200,432 shares.

LWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Low & Bonar from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.47.

Low & Bonar Company Profile

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

