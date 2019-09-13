Luna Coin Hits One Day Volume of $315.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Luna Coin has a market cap of $6,207.00 and approximately $315.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00202183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.01138929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00086705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023887 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

