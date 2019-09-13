M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.52

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 367349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 25,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $914,846.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,777 shares of company stock worth $3,554,898. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

