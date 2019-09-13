Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up 6.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Main Street Capital worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 231,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

