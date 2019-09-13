MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MAMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on MAM Software Group from $9.00 to $12.12 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in MAM Software Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MAM Software Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MAM Software Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MAM Software Group by 54.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

MAMS remained flat at $$11.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805. MAM Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

