Manna (MANNA) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $317,043.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manna has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005657 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,488,290 coins and its circulating supply is 555,549,224 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.