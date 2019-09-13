Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.74

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $8.24. Manx Financial Group shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 44,468 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Manx Financial Group Company Profile (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and investment and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange advisory services and fiduciary deposits.

