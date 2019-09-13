Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.51. 1,080,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,963. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,872,929.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,636,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,907 shares of company stock worth $9,131,475 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.