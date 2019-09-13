Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

MCFT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 579,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 73.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3,007.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 42.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 473,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 140,768 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

