Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Down 23.3%

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares fell 23.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.99, 2,031,250 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 797% from the average session volume of 226,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $261.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.