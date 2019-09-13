Matchpool (GUP) Hits One Day Volume of $2,952.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $162,613.00 and approximately $2,952.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matchpool has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

