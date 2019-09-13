Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matthews International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

MATW traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.38 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Matthews International by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

