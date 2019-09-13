Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.15. 3,437,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.