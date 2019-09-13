McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.20.

MCK stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after acquiring an additional 386,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

