Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,758,842.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,864. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

