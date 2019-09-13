Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 401,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,385,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,844,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,250,000 after purchasing an additional 509,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.12. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,939. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

