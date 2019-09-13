Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 152,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,470,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,102 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 357,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 195,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,683.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. 34,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

