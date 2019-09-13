Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 45,764 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,764 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.9% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 208,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,083. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

