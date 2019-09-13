Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTL. CIBC upgraded Mechel PAO from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mechel PAO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 304,735 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mechel PAO by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mechel PAO by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

