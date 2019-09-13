MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,515.00 and approximately $540.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 294,508,140 coins and its circulating supply is 294,507,703 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

