Medicure (CVE:MPH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.61

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.40. Medicure shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 million and a P/E ratio of -23.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.49.

Medicure Company Profile (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.