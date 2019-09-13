Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $3.30. Medicure shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 966 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

