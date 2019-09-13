MEET.ONE Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $272,618.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00202739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.01138466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00086911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

