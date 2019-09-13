Melon Reaches Market Cap of $5.02 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00040119 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bitsane, Kraken and Liqui. Melon has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $3,186.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00202980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01136019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,581 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kraken, Liqui, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.