Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 243 ($3.18).

Shares of MRO traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 208.50 ($2.72). 8,462,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.40 ($2.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

