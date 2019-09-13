Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $800.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $575.00.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $730.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $561.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $609.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.69.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $571.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $615.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.68. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,170,000 after buying an additional 252,698 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,402,000 after buying an additional 541,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,960,000 after buying an additional 242,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

