Metal (MTL) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Metal has a total market cap of $16.04 million and $2.12 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00202980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01136019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016367 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,983,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.