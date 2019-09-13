Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.83. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 5,140,835 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

