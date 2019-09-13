Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

MEI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,162. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Methode Electronics by 147.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,371 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Methode Electronics by 15.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 210,533 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in Methode Electronics by 151.4% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 276,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 166,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 172.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 125,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

