MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Trading Up 6%

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

About MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

