Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Shares Up 1%

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.51 ($0.36), 21,320 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Michael Hill International alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Michael Hill International’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Michael Hill International Company Profile (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.