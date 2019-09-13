Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,287. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

