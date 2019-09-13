Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $584.97

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $584.97 and traded as high as $594.00. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at $592.00, with a volume of 22,062 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.72 million and a P/E ratio of -26.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 585.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 469.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.98. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.27%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

