Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Up 12.1%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.52, 425,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 377,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NERV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 197,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,183,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 110,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $488,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,953. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

