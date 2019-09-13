MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.52

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.52 and traded as low as $51.99. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 859 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 5.0% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 666,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 96.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

