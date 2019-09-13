MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. 324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

