MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.57.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $392.82. 219,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.91 and its 200-day moving average is $381.33. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $314.14 and a twelve month high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

