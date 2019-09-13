MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,674. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $409.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.45 and a 200 day moving average of $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -566.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.88.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

