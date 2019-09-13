Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.63 ($49.57).

Shares of HLE stock traded up €1.38 ($1.60) during trading on Friday, reaching €44.96 ($52.28). 119,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.28 and its 200 day moving average is €42.04. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1 year high of €52.45 ($60.99).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

