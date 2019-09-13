Morgan Stanley Trims Playtech (LON:PTEC) Target Price to GBX 550

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target (up previously from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Playtech in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Playtech from GBX 603 ($7.88) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 526.75 ($6.88).

Shares of LON:PTEC traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 433.90 ($5.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,068,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 352.90 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 510.40 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In other Playtech news, insider John Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

