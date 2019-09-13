Morguard Corp (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Morguard stock traded up C$1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$200.47. 720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$164.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$203.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$188.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

